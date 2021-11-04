Skeletal remains found in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police said a land surveyor stumbled across skeletal remains in an area of South Nashville Thursday, but it’s unclear if the remains are human.
The discovery was made around 11:15 a.m. near Arlington Avenue. Officers have responded to the scene for further investigation.
Police said it’s also unclear how long the remains had been at that spot.
News 2 crews are heading to the scene to gather more information on the investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.