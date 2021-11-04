Skeletal remains found in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police said a land surveyor stumbled across skeletal remains in an area of South Nashville Thursday, but it’s unclear if the remains are human.

The discovery was made around 11:15 a.m. near Arlington Avenue. Officers have responded to the scene for further investigation.

Police said it’s also unclear how long the remains had been at that spot.

Skeletal remains Arlington Ave scene (WKRN photo)

News 2 crews are heading to the scene to gather more information on the investigation.