ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Skeletal remains were discovered off Interstate 65 in Robertson County Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say shortly after noon on Wednesday, they received a report of skeletal remains being found in a wooded area. The remains were found near mile marker 116 of I-65 northbound in Cross Plains.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers are assisting the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation.

No other information was released.