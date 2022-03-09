ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Skeletal remains were discovered off Interstate 65 in Robertson County Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say shortly after noon on Wednesday, they received a report of skeletal remains being found in a wooded area. The remains were found near mile marker 116 of I-65 northbound in Cross Plains.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers are assisting the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.