PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains.

Sheriff Eddie Farris announced in a statement on Thursday, Dec. 29 that local firefighters found what are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Bowman was initially reported missing by his father on Dec. 1, but he had not spoken to Bowman since Sept. 23.

Farris said the skeletal remains were discovered the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the southern part of Putnam County in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ. They were found by firefighters who live in the area.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, according to Farris.

“Since Bowman was reported missing on Dec. 1, our investigators have been working tirelessly in attempting to locate Bowman,” the Putnam County sheriff said. “This is not the outcome we hoped for. I ask that you keep the Bowman family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released as of this writing.