COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for a missing person in Putnam County may be over after human remains were found on Wednesday.

Cookeville Police Department detectives were searching for Stephen Scott, 53, in a remote area near the 1800 block of South Jefferson Avenue. Scott had been reported missing by family members on July 6.

Officers had made multiple attempts to locate Scott, and he was previously entered into the National Crime Information Center system as a missing person.

Police say an acquaintance of Scott’s directed them to a wooded area where Scott had been camping. Once there, detectives found skeletal remains and a wallet with Scott’s identification inside.

The man’s family has been notified, although a positive identification will still require a forensic examination of the remains.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.