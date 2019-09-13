Sizzling temps prompt local high school to take precautions during their homecoming parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Temperatures soared to the mid to upper 90s across the mid-state Friday afternoon, and it was even hotter over the concrete and asphalt of the city streets.

Because the forecast called for a heatwave well in advance, Macon County school officials took steps to keep their students and spectators safe during Friday afternoon’s homecoming parade.

Preparations for the parade took place in the shade of Macon County Park, and Principal B. J. West told News 2 they had plenty of water on hand:

“I had 21 cases from FCA, and then Wal-Mart and Save-a-Lot donated some earlier in the week. Close to about 40 cases in total,” West explained.

“We’re driving around and making sure everybody’s got plenty of water and is hydrated”.

In addition, they moved up the start time of the parade.

“We’ve moved it up 30 minutes this year from the past, to give the elementary kids time to get back into the air-conditioned buildings before they load the buses and go home,” West said.

The band traditionally marches in the parade, but Band Director Joey Wilburn said that they decided not to make them walk on the hot concrete and asphalt, but instead ride on a flatbed truck.

“We started talking to administration and our athletic director trying to get a plan of what we were going to do, explained Wilburn. If we’re going to march in the parade or ride on the float or ride on a trailer of some kind. And thankfully they said, ‘Don’t even think about marching. Just plan a trailer’. And a band parent was nice enough to volunteer to pull, and we got the hay donated to us”.

Taylor Kile, Assignment Band Director said the parents were a big help.

“We had one of our parents get these little fans, and so they have that to keep cool. And then we had another parent donate 75 cases of water for our kids to drink,” said Kyle.

Macon County plays Glencliff High from Nashville Friday evening.