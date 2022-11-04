NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving Day is now less than three weeks away, and you may be starting to plan your holiday. Wouldn’t you like to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, without having to do the cooking or cleaning up?
If you are looking for a different way to celebrate the holiday, six of our Tennessee State Park restaurants will be offering Thanksgiving meals. Relax and let one of these state parks do the work for you! And four of those parks also have “Getaway” stays available to go with the feasts.
The six parks that will be preparing Thanksgiving meals are:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
And if you are interested in a holiday getaway stay, four of those six, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, and Pickwick Landing State Park all have lodging available.
View menus. Here are some prices and information for Thanksgiving meals:
Meals and lodging:
Fall Creek Falls State Park
- The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
- Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24
- $29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
- Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.
- 2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN 38585
Montgomery Bell State Park
- The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park
- Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24
- Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included
- Reservations required
- Bulk to-go order meals available
- Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations are available at this link.
- 1000 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN 37029
Natchez Trace State Park
- The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park
- Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24
- Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included
- Reservations are required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations are available at this link.
- 567 Pin Oak Lane Wildersville, TN 38388
Pickwick Landing State Park
- The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park
- Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
- Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
- Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
- Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations are available at this link.
- 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN 38326
Meals:
Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Homestead Harvest Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24
- $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
- Information at 931-484-7186
- No reservations
- 24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN 38555
David Crockett State Park
- Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
- $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
- Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
- 18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
- No reservations
- Information at 931-762-9541
- 1400 West Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464