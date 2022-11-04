NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving Day is now less than three weeks away, and you may be starting to plan your holiday. Wouldn’t you like to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, without having to do the cooking or cleaning up?

If you are looking for a different way to celebrate the holiday, six of our Tennessee State Park restaurants will be offering Thanksgiving meals. Relax and let one of these state parks do the work for you! And four of those parks also have “Getaway” stays available to go with the feasts.

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

The six parks that will be preparing Thanksgiving meals are:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

David Crockett State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

And if you are interested in a holiday getaway stay, four of those six, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, and Pickwick Landing State Park all have lodging available.

View menus. Here are some prices and information for Thanksgiving meals:

Meals and lodging :

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24

$29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.

Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.

2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN 38585

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park

Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included

Reservations required

Bulk to-go order meals available

Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations are available at this link.

1000 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN 37029

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park

Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24

Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included

Reservations are required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations are available at this link.

567 Pin Oak Lane Wildersville, TN 38388

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park

Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24

Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included

Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations are available at this link.

120 Playground Loop Counce, TN 38326

Meals :

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24

$23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included

Information at 931-484-7186

No reservations

24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN 38555

David Crockett State Park