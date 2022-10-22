MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were up early Saturday morning in order to fight a huge house fire in Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Rescue Department said units responded to the structure fire in the 700

block of Raven Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Firefighters arrived to discover heavy flames showing at the front of the home, so they went inside and extinguished the fire.

According to officials, there were no reports of injuries among the occupants or the first responders, but the fire still damaged the house and two cars parked in the driveway.

The fire department said the American Red Cross and SERVPRO were called to help the six adults displaced by the blaze.

As of late Sunday morning, the cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.