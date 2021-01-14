Six heroic Metro Officers honored at Nashville Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The six Metro Police officers who were hailed heroes for their actions on the morning of the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville have received a Smashville honor.

All six officers were honored in a pregame event before the Nashville Predators played on Thursday night. This was after they were also honored as 12th Titans during last Sunday’s Tennessee Titans game.

Officers Tyler Luellen, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping and James Wells, along with Sergeant Timothy Miller, are credited with saving lives by clearing the area of Second Avenue and Commerce Street Christmas morning as an RV played messages that warned it would detonate. A bomb inside the RV exploded around 6:30 a.m., killing the bomber, injuring three other people and damaging more than 40 businesses.