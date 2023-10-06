MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is pleading for justice, after 21-year-old Shalena McCall was shot and killed in Madison on Monday.

Shalena and her boyfriend were driving along Gallatin Pike when police said their car was shot at around two dozen times. Her grieving family is still wrapping their head around who would do this.

“The words can’t even describe what we are feeling right now,” Cre’ell McCall, Shalena’s sister said.

Shalena’s older sister, Cre’ell, spoke with News 2 on Friday. “We were just talking with her the same day, laughing with her, and you just never think that is the last time you speak with your sister, or my mom spoke with her daughter.”

Cre’ell said her mom was waiting at home for Shalena, but during that drive, Shalena and her boyfriend were shot at around 20 times by a suspect in another car according to Metro Police.

McCall said Shalena’s boyfriend drove them to the police station, however, Shalena didn’t make it.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I still can’t stop crying, I’m trying to hold it together now, but it didn’t seem real because it’s my little sister, my only sister,” McCall said.

She said what makes the grief even heavier, she has no idea who was behind the wheel or the gun. “We can’t imagine who this person could be which is very unfortunate. We just hope some type of justice is served, and they’re probably watching this, and you can run, but you can’t hide from this.”

And until justice is served, Cre’ell wants to honor her little sister who she remembers as a dreamer.

“She wanted to open a boutique, do hair, she loved to dance…it will take awhile this won’t get easier, people will say it will get easier over time, but it won’t she was my sister, we loved each other, and she was an amazing person that just got their wings a little too early for my liking,” McCall said.

If you would like to help the family financially during this time, a GoFundMe can be found here.

If you know any information about the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.