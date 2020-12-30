‘Sirens going by triggers a memory’: FBI offering resources for victims of Christmas Day bombing

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Curtis and Brittany Koning woke up Christmas morning to one of the scariest moments of their lives.

“It literally felt like the building moved,” said Brittany Koning, who was on 1st Avenue when a massive explosion took place just blocks away. “It literally felt like out bed moved, the wall moved… Like it literally felt like it moved us.”

The Konings remember every smell, sound, and feeling of panic.

“It’s Christmas morning and we had just went out the night before to check out some different bands downtown,” Brittany explained. “We decided to rent an AirBNB so we didn’t drive home because we were drinking. We stayed the night and you just wake up to the loudest sound you’ve ever heard in your life.”

Curtis Koning says while the explosion is over, there are still everyday occurrences that remind him of the terror.

“The sirens going by triggers a memory,” Curtis said. “I was at work today and the building was shaking — triggering a memory. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to get over that.”

The Spring Hill couple says they will now reach out to the FBI, after the agency announced resources for victims of the Christmas Day bombing. More than 200 people met with a federal response team Tuesday for things like shelter, clothing, business assistance — even referrals for counseling.

“It was hard for me to reach out,” said Brittany. “It’s not something I’ve ever done before. So I didn’t know if it was silly of me to be feeling this way. Ya know? I didn’t know if it was normal to feel this way?”

If you are in need of resources, you can contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300

or the Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751 to speak with a victim specialist.