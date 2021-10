NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sinkhole is impacting commuters who use the WeGo Star to travel into downtown Nashville.

According to WeGo public transit, the sinkhole opened up on the tracks at Omohundro Drive.

Tuesday, riders will be shuttled from Donelson to Riverfront Station. Shuttle buses for Route 64 and Route 93 will depart Donelson to Riverfront at the following times:

6:16 a.m.

7:11 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.