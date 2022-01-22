RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Rutherford County.

The crash took place in the 2000 block of West Jefferson Pike early Saturday morning in Rutherford County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Bradley Anders, of Smyrna, was traveling southbound on West Jefferson Pike when his vehicle left the roadway.

After Bradley’s vehicle left the roadway, it traveled into an embankment, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne for about 25 yards before rolling over multiple times.

At the time it is unknown what made Anders leave the roadway.