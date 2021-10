WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-vehicle crash in Wilson County has left a juvenile with critical injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday morning just after midnight on I-40 at mile marker 225.

Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-40 when it left the roadway and overturned.

The male juvenile driver was transported on scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

There is no word on what caused the driver to run off the road.