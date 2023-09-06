WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-840 West in Williamson County is closed due to a single-vehicle crash.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said I-840 West will be closed at mile marker 18. The crash also reportedly involves serious injuries.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.