WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-840 West in Williamson County is closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said I-840 West will be closed at mile marker 18. The crash also reportedly involves serious injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible.

No other information was released.