Singer, songwriter Justin Townes Earle died of ‘probable drug overdose’

Justin Townes Earle performs onstage during day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer, songwriter and Nashville native Justin Townes Earle died of a probable drug overdose, Metro police said Tuesday.

Officers responded Sunday to an Acklen Park Drive apartment on a welfare check for the 38-year-old, according to police department spokesperson, Don Aaron. He said Earle’s friend had called police because no one had seen or heard from since Thursday.

The Nashville Fire Department forced their way into the apartment, where Earle was found dead, Aaron explained.

While the autopsy is pending, Aaron said there were no signs of a struggle or foul play and the preliminary investigation showed the death was a “probable drug overdose.”

Earle’s death was announced on social media Sunday.

His father is American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle.

Justin Townes Earle was raised in Nashville and was reportedly named after his father’s friend, legendary folk artist Townes Van Zandt.