Singer, songwriter Justin Townes Earle dead at 38

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer, songwriter and Nashville native Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38.
His death was announced on social media Sunday.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”
Condolences from other artists began pouring in after the announcement.
The announcement included lyrics from Earle’s song “Looking for a Place to Land.”
His father is American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle.
Justin Townes Earle was raised in Nashville and was reportedly named after his father’s friend, legendary folk artist Townes Van Zandt.
A cause of death has yet to be released.
