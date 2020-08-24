Singer, songwriter Justin Townes Earle dead at 38

Justin Townes Earle performs onstage during day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer, songwriter and Nashville native Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38.

His death was announced on social media Sunday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

Condolences from other artists began pouring in after the announcement.

Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle… he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2020

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

RIP Justin Townes Earle…



We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) August 24, 2020

Tonight we mourn the loss of a Nashville son and genuine storyteller. Rest in peace, Justin Townes Earle. Thank you for sharing yourself with us. https://t.co/Pem3tQ5xjt — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) August 24, 2020

The announcement included lyrics from Earle’s song “Looking for a Place to Land.”

His father is American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle.

Justin Townes Earle was raised in Nashville and was reportedly named after his father’s friend, legendary folk artist Townes Van Zandt.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.