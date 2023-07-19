NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More Ku Klux Klan recruitment fliers have been spotted, this time across streets and cars in a Kentucky community.

This comes on the heels of a recent investigation into similar fliers found in Columbia.

The fliers in Columbia were found outside three Black churches and the incident also spurred a push for the punishment for hate crimes to be increased as a result. Community members in Clifton, Kentucky, are now dealing with a similar shock.

Since the fliers were found in Columbia, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (MCMBC) and other places of worship are now working together to increase their security measures. They’re currently working with local companies to put new systems in place which they hope to have up soon.

However, with the newest flier sighting found not far from Middle Tennessee, some church members said it’s not a surprise.

“When you see those sort of things going on, it’s a sign of what is to come. We can never just assume that it’s a one-time thing,” said Kenny L. Anderson Sr., the pastor of MCMBC. “With the internet and social media, you’ve got so many people who think evil thoughts and evil ways, so it just travels. It’s sad,” said Anderson.

News 2 reached out to the Columbia Police Department for comment on whether investigators are aiding the Clifton Police Department based on their findings locally and are waiting for comment.