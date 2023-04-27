COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 89-year-old man reported missing from Tullahoma.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Hooper may be driving a 2008 blue Honda Fit with TN license plate 761-ZJR. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tullahoma police at 931-455-3411 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.