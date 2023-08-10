MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man who has been missing since Aug.7 has been found safe.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for Henry Chambers, 62, on Thursday, on Aug. 10. Authorities reported he was last seen on Monday, Aug. 7, in the area of Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet. At the time, investigators said he was wearing dark colored shorts, and no shirt.

Henry Chambers (Courtesy: TBI)

According to the TBI, Chambers had a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home safely.

On Saturday, the TBI reported that Chambers was located and found safe. No other details were released.