Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fleeter Wade (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman with dementia.

Police say Fleeter Wade left her home in Antioch Friday evening in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee tag 25TT56. The plate is a Tennessee Titans vanity plate. Her family told police Saturday night that she has not returned home.

Wade does not have a cell phone.

She has greying hair, stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or her car is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

Wade had also been reported missing on September 30; she was found on October 2 at the Walmart in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories