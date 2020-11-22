Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman with dementia.

Police say Fleeter Wade left her home in Antioch Friday evening in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee tag 25TT56. The plate is a Tennessee Titans vanity plate. Her family told police Saturday night that she has not returned home.

Wade does not have a cell phone.

She has greying hair, stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or her car is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

Wade had also been reported missing on September 30; she was found on October 2 at the Walmart in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.