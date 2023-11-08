LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing La Vergne woman has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on her behalf.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 71-year-old Celia Diaz has last been seen Wednesday wearing a grey hooded fleece jacket, blue jeans, and grey sneakers in the area of Rutherford Point Circle.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Diaz is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds; she also has grey hair and brown eyes.

At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the TBI said Diaz had been found safe in La Vergne.