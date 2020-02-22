Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man potentially in danger due to medical issues.

According to investigators, Hinton Crockett was last seen driving a 2005 gray Ford Freestyle with TN Tag # 172 MMD and a bumper sticker on the rear bumper that reads “Wag More Bark Less.” He was last seen at Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center on Baddour Parkway around 4 p.m. Friday.

If you have any information on Crockett’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 444-1412.