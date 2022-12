WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 85-year-old woman from Warren County has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on her behalf.

According to the TBI, Maxie Wanamaker was last seen wearing beige dress pants and a light-colored shirt.

She is 5’8″, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the TBI announced Wanamaker was found safe in Warren County.