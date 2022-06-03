PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Middle Tennesee.

Paul Crook, 66, of Sumner County, was last seen on foot in the Portland area.

He is described as a 5’7″ man, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Crook was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you see Crook or know of his whereabouts, call (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.