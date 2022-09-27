STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man from Stewart County.

Officials say Roger Perfors, 64, was last seen walking away from his home on Old Highway 79 in Stewart County on Monday morning.

The TBI says Perfors could have a medical condition that impairs his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Perfors is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Dover wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and slippers.

Anyone who sees Perfors or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 931-232-5322 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.