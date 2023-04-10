MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Richard Cherry, 65, has been reported missing from Rutherford County. A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening on his behalf.

He is described as six feet tall and 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Cherry was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe he may be driving a 2017 black Jeep Patriot with Tennessee tag 653-BDNX.

Cherry is said to have a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.