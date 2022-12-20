ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old woman from Robertson County.

According to the TBI, Pauline Campbell was last seen wearing a maroon leather jacket, black pants and glasses. She also has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

Campbell may be driving a 2016 red Nissan Sentra with Tennessee tag WA0BJY2.

Anyone who sees Campbell or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-384-4911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.