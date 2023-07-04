MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Murfreesboro man.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The TBI said 60-year-old William Deering was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage hat in the area of S. Rutherford Boulevard. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

William Deering (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Deering is 5’10”, weighs 120 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5662 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.