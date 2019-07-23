Silver Alert canceled for now-safe Mt Juliet man

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 64-year-old Hispanic man with health and mental disabilities out of Mt. Juliet.

According to police, the man wandered 3.5 miles from his home but was found safe.

Police say Guillermo Marquez left his home on Ashmere Court on foot around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday and did not return.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, this is an unusual occurrence for Marquez. Officials say he could potentially be in danger due to the fact that he has a health and mental disability.

Marquez is a Hispanic male, 5 foot 6 inches, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black, gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.

If you see Marquez, police encourage you to call 911.