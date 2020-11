NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia and diabetes.

Police say Sylvester Baines left his home Sunday morning and was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. near Dickerson Pike and Gatewood. He was wearing a black plaid shirt, black pants, one tan house shoe and one green tennis shoe.

Anyone who sees him should call 615-862-8600.