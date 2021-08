NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued from a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Metro police say Neil Walker walked away from his wife’s car in the 600 block of Hart Lane Sunday evening. Walker and his wife are visiting from Arizona and got lost while trying to get to their hotel.

Walker is wearing a light blue shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 615-862-8600.