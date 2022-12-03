WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who was last seen in White County.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Mark Webb late Friday night. Officials say Webb may have a medical condition that impairs his ability to return home safely.

Webb is believed to be traveling in a 2015 black Chevrolet Silverado with TN tag 633BCJJ. He was last seen on Friday wearing a white T-shirt, red jacket, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

According to the TBI, Webb is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, 187 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.