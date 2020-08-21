Silver Alert issued for missing man in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for a 74-year-old man missing from Mt. Juliet.

Daniel Bayless left his home around 7:30 a.m. and he has not returned, according to Mt. Juliet police. The department said it is very unusual for him to be away from home in this manner and he is believed to be in danger because of a health disability.

Bayless is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 195 lbs and has brown eyes, and brown/gray/balding hair.

He left his home in the Legacy Park subdivision in a hunter green 2008 Toyota Highlander with Tennessee plate G4577X. He was last known to be heading into Hermitage along Lebanon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

