LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 72-year-old Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback with Tennessee tag BFY7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt with red lettering, green pants and reading glasses.

(Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Middendorf is 5’11”, weighs 238 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.