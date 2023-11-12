LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a woman missing from Lawrence County.

Just before 11 p.m., the TBI announced that the alert was issued on behalf of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for 68-year-old Wanda Hinson.

According to the TBI, Hinson has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.

Hinson may be driving a 2012 gray Ford Escape with TN tag 910BGLY. Officials reported that she could be in the Murfreesboro area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-0450.