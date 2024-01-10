LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from La Vergne.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said 68-year-old Danny Dalton was last seen Monday, Jan. 8. He may be wearing glasses, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an earring in his left ear.

Dalton has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help, according to investigators.

The TBI said Dalton is 5’8″ and weighs 165 pounds. He also has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.