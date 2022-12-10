LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the La Vergne Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a man with serious health issues who went missing on Thursday.

According to La Vergne officials, 66-year-old Gregory LaJuan Cook has not been seen since he walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The TBI described Cook as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He reportedly was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue hoodie, black or khaki pants, and tan shoes at the time of his disappearance.

According to police, Cook may be heading toward the Chattanooga area.

Not only does Cook have a severe mental disability and health issues that may impair his ability to return safely without help, but he also needs his lifesaving medication, which he cannot access at this time, authorities said.

If you have any information about Cook’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463), call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744, or email tips@lavergnetn.gov.