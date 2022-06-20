HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old missing out of Humphreys County,

The TBI says Douglass Bolden, 71, was last walking in the Sykes Branch Road area wearing a blue and green plaid shirt with blue jeans.

Bolden is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Bolden may have a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely without help.

Anyone who knows of Bolden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.