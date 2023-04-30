HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old woman missing from Hickman County.

On Sunday, April 30, officials reported 87-year-old Florence Franco was missing and last seen in Dickson wearing red pants and a blue sweater.

Franco is described as five feet one inches tall, 180 pounds with white hair and blues. Officials say Franco is believed to be driving a 2010 red Lincoln MKZ with Florida tags.

The TBI says Franco has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely with assistance.

If you see Franco or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-622-4721 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.