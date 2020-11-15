Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville man with dementia

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.
Police say William “Bill” Abell left his home at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a white Ford F-250 four-door diesel pickup truck with a large bed topper. The truck has a Tennessee plate which reads 056MFY.
Abell has dementia and has been experiencing hallucinations. He also does not drive, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Hendersonville Police at 615-451-3838 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.