Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville man with dementia

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.

Police say William “Bill” Abell left his home at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a white Ford F-250 four-door diesel pickup truck with a large bed topper. The truck has a Tennessee plate which reads 056MFY.

Similar-looking truck with same style bed topper. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

Abell has dementia and has been experiencing hallucinations. He also does not drive, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Hendersonville Police at 615-451-3838 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.