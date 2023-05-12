GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Giles County.

The agency shared a picture of Steven Mullins early Friday. Agents said the 63-year-old was last seen in Elkton on Wednesday.

Steven Mullins (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. They did not have a description of the most recent clothes he was seen wearing.

Agents believe he may be traveling in a 2001 Maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser with TN tag 910 BJSN.

Anyone who’s seen him can call Elkton Police at 931–468-2506 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.