GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Giles County.
The agency shared a picture of Steven Mullins early Friday. Agents said the 63-year-old was last seen in Elkton on Wednesday.
He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. They did not have a description of the most recent clothes he was seen wearing.
Agents believe he may be traveling in a 2001 Maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser with TN tag 910 BJSN.
Anyone who’s seen him can call Elkton Police at 931–468-2506 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.