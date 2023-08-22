FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 64-year-old Ronald Beavers was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 22 wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black tennis shoes.

He is 5’9″, weighs 240 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Beavers has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help, according to investigators.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.