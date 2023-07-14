DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a teen missing out of Dickson County.

The TBI said Noah Harrington, 18, was last seen in White Bluff Thursday wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and yellow tennis shoes.

Noah Harrington (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Harrington has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help. He is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.