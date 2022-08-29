COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Middle Tennessee woman.

Judy Lynn Grim, 62, has been reported missing from Coopertown. Grim was last seen early Friday morning in Springfield.

She is 5’4″ and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that has been dyed burgundy.

She was last seen wearing cream sweatpants, a black tank top and no shoes.

Authorities say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to get home without assistance.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call Coopertown police at (615) 384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.