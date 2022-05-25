COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a 94-year-old woman missing out of Cookeville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Thelma Randolph was last seen in the Downton Avenue and East Spring Street area.

Randolph is described as five feet eight inches tall, 100 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. Officials believe Randolph could have a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

The 94-year-old was last seen wearing black, red, and white Mickey Mouse pajamas, a blue hoodie and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees Randolph or knows of her whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Cookeville police at (931) 526-2125.