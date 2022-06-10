COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Putnam County man.

TBI tweeted Friday that Jerry Mack Williams, 74, was reported missing out of Cookeville.

Williams is described as 5’7″, 172 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans. Authorities also say his beard is currently almost to his waistline.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Cookeville Police at (931) 526-2126 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.