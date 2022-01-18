COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

Donald Alvarez, 80, was last seen in the area of I-24 near Hillsboro and Winchester Highway.

Alvarez is described as a white man, 5’9″, 218 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black undershirt, jeans and white shoes.

Authorities say Alvarez may be traveling in a red Cadillac ATS with a Georgia handicap tag: “XKH466.”

He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you have seen Alvarez or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 728-3591 or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.