CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing Cheatham County woman.

Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hoodie and rain boots.

Authorities say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

Szostecki may also be traveling in a 2022 gray Subaru Outback with TN TAG: BFJ0057.

If you have seen her or this vehicle, you are asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 792-2098. You can also reach out to TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.