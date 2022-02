CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert issued for a 72-year-old woman missing out of Carroll County has been canceled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the Silver Alert Sunday morning for 72-year-old Brenda McDonald, of Carroll County.

Brenda McDonald (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI reported Brenda McDonald had a medical condition that may have impaired her ability to return home safely.

McDonald was located safely a short time after the Silver Alert was issued.