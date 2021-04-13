Silver Alert issued for missing Bellevue man with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Bellevue.

Officers said Robert Archer, Jr. was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home on Autumnwood Drive.

His wife reported him missing after he left in their 2007 maroon Chevrolet Avalanche bearing Tennessee tag 373WKY, according to police.

Archer, who is retired, told his wife that he was late for work, officers said. His previous places of employment have been notified.

Police said Archer did not take his wallet or cell phone when he left.

Archer is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Anyone seeing Archer or knowing his whereabouts is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.